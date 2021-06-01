Nicollet County is hosting three opportunities for individuals 12 years and older, living or attending school in Nicollet County, to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be required three weeks following the first dose. Parents/guardians must attend the clinic to provide consent for minors. There is no charge for the vaccine and no insurance information will be requested. Pre-registration is not required, but it is highly encouraged. Questions regarding these clinics can be directed to Jessalyn Mercado at 507-934-8557 or by email at Jessalyn.Mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us.
June 2, 2021 – drive-thru clinic from 4–6 p.m. at St. Peter High School door W6. Register at prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/3516296051.
June 3, 2021 – walk-up clinic from 6–8 p.m. in the St. Peter High School commons. Register at prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2653655109.
June 5, 2021 – drive-thru clinic from 9–11 a.m. at St. Peter High School door W6. Register at prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/5951630262.