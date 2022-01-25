River’s Edge Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Best Emergency Care, Best for Minimally Invasive Surgery and 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The awards signify that River’s Edge Hospital is top in the nation for emergency care, robotic surgery and for patient experience.
“These awards are significant because they validate the work of our employees in all three of these areas,” said Paula Meskan, CEO at River’s Edge Hospital. “We are a team of people who take great pride in caring for the people in our community. We are honored to receive this recognition.
The Emergency Care award recognizes River’s Edge Hospital’s performance in a patient’s total time spent in the emergency room and the percentage of those who leave the ER before being seen by a physician. The Minimally Invasive Surgery award honors River’s Edge as a hospital that uses robotic surgery which is shown to aid in faster recovery and reduced pain.
As one of America’s best 100 Hospitals for Patient Experience, River’s Edge Hospital is recognized for effective communication with nurses and doctors, response for help, explanation about medications and side effects, room cleanliness, how quiet it is at night and the patient’s overall recommendation of the facility.
“The Women’s Choice Award provides consumers with an objective, uniform and fact-based trusted resource to find the best hospitals that excel in minimally invasive surgery,” said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Minimally invasive surgery is a great option for women as it requires less recovery time and reduces pain and complications, allowing her a quicker return to what matters most in life.”