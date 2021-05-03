After a bit of a hiatus due to the pandemic, the St. Peter High School theater department will finally bring a musical to the Performing Arts Center stage with the spring play rendition of "The Theory of Relativity," by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill. Performances are set for Thursday, May 6 to Saturday, May 8.
Normally, the theater department puts on a musical during the fall, but it was moved to spring in hopes of performing before a live audience, and it looks like that may become a reality on a limited basis. The audience is being limited to just 95 attendees each night, with tickets being distributed only through the cast and crew (four tickets each). There will be a video stream of the performance available online May 14-16 for a fee. Tickets to the online performance will eventually be available at SHOWTIX4U.com.
Directors for the spring musical are Scott Hermanson, Robbie Deering and Karen Steinhoff, with Dave Haugh serving as orchestra director and Michael Reeser in charge of set construction.
The following is a synopsis from stageagent.com: “The ‘Theory of Relativity' is a collection of seemingly unrelated songs, scenes, and monologues that come together to show the interconnected nature of humanity. These stories center around finding your true identity and discovering your place in the world. From falling in and out of love to allergies, the wide array of characters take the audience on a journey, experiencing the wonders of human connection. The Theory of Relativity is a one-act musical that is an excellent choice for an ensemble cast. With excellent singing and acting features for each character, this show has flexible casting options and great roles for young adults and teens.”