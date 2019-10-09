An open house will be held on St. Peter's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan development on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, St. Peter Room.
The city of St. Peter is evaluating its policies, practices and pedestrian public infrastructure to identify deficiencies that pose barriers to safe and efficient use for all users. At the Open House you can speak with project staff, fill out a comment form and identify locations with accessibility issues. Learn more online at: clients.bolton-menk.com/saintpeterada.