Registration is open for the Nicollet County Historical Society's annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Treaty Site History Center. Society members and the public are invited to enjoy the exhibits and partake in brunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. and hear a speaker at 12:30 p.m. There will be a brief business meeting following the program. The meeting is open to the public, but voting is for members only.
The society said it's "delighted" to welcome our featured speaker, Karen Annexstad Humphrey, for an inspiring presentation titled "Deepening Our Roots, Widening Our Horizon."
Karen Annexstad Humphrey grew up in Norseland, where her love of history began as a little girl. A past president of the Norwegian American Historical Association and the Minnesota Historical Society, she now works with individuals and families in philanthropy for the Minnesota Historical Society.
Cost for brunch and the program is $15 for Society members, $20 for the general public, and $5.00 to attend only the program. For details and registration, contact the Society at (507) 934-2160 or events@nchsmn.org. Reservations with payment are due by Friday, Jan. 17.