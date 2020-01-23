Voters in Ward I (the north ward) in St. Peter, will face another change of polling place in 2020, beginning with the March 3 Presidential Nominating Primary.
For the last two elections, Ward I voters cast their ballots at Johnson Hall at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. This was necessary as the National Guard Armory underwent a lengthy renovation project. But that project is now completed and the National Guard folks are ready to welcome voters back to their building on Election Day.
Official notice of this change in polling place will be sent by the Secretary of State’s (SOS) Office to all Ward I households with at least one registered voter. The SOS website that helps people find their polling place, already reflects this change in location.
For questions about voting, feel free to contact the city administrator’s office at 507-934-0663.