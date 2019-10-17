Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions on Hwy. 169 in the area of Seven Mile Park between Mankato and St. Peter as early as Tuesday, Oct. 22, weather permitting.
The southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane for about two weeks, and the northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane for about one week.
The traffic restrictions are necessary to accommodate crews working on repairing a culvert under Highway 169 near the park that has become damaged and plugged.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.