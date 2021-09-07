The William R. Witty American Legion Post 37, and the Red Men Club Ottawa Tribe 49, both in St. Peter, are co-offering a Patriot's Day observance on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Peter Public Parking Lot No. 5 (corner of Hwy. 169 and Grace Street). The observance is at 10 a.m.
Participants will include the St. Peter Volunteer Fire Department; the St. Peter Police Department; Nicollet County Veterans Services Office; Nicollet County Sheriff Office; and a captain from Delta airlines.
Patriot's Day was initiated in 2002 on the first anniversary of the 9/11/01 tragedies at the New York World Trade Center; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this historic event.