St. Peter American Legion Post No. 37 is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from Aug. 21 to Oct. 28 to raise funds for renovations.
The Legion will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the American Legion Post No. 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter from 2-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Nancy Vogel, of the Legion. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for renovations, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone."