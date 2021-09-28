More than 30 vibrant abstract images comprise St. Peter artist Pamela Bidelman’s first exhibition of digital work, "Color and Form: Recent Digital Paintings," on display Oct. 1-30 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Bidelman, a self-taught artist who began pursuing “serious artistic expression” in the 1990s while employed as a clinical social worker, is known throughout the region for her richly colored oil and acrylic paintings of the female figure. Bidelman embraced digital art early, after realizing its potential to allow her to make art that’s both vibrant and affordable.
“I love the idea of people adding color to their lives by bringing these home,” says Bidelman, who has priced the exhibition at a uniform $18 per print. Multiple copies of the prints will be available, allowing buyers to take their purchases immediately instead of waiting until the exhibition closes.
In lieu of a reception, the public is invited to hear Bidelman talk about her creative process as a guest on Live from the Arts Center, airing 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 on KMSU 89.7FM (streaming and archived for two weeks at kmsu.org).
Also on display Oct. 1-30, in the Arts Center’s window gallery, is mixed media by Beth Ann Hamilton, viewable at all hours from Minnesota Avenue.