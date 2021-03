On March 29, 1998, an F3 tornado destroyed the sanctuary at the St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 427 West Mulberry Street. This photo taken from Grace Street shows some of the extensive damage. The uprooted and toppled trees at the right were located in Gorman park. They built a new church and connected school on the same site that is the one standing today. Experience more history by visiting the Nicollet County Historical Society’s website at nchsmn.org and following them on Facebook.