Community members and businesses have until Nov. 16 to purchase tickets for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s virtual Fire & Ice event on Saturday, Dec. 5, benefiting United Way’s 56 programs in the four-county area.
Presented by PrimeSource Funding, this year’s event includes unique event packages, online auction, virtual program, the opportunity to give and other highlights. Event packages include “Friends of United Way” for eight people ($1,500) or “Date Night” for two ($300). Register at Bidpal.net/FireIce2020.
The annual Fire & Ice Ball is usually a black-tie gala and serves as United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year. Last year, the event netted more than $180,000.
“Fire & Ice has been our signature fundraising event since it began in 2015,” said United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “This year more than ever, we need to ensure our programs stay strong. Proceeding with Fire & Ice in a safe and socially distanced way will ensure the well-being of those who live and work in our region while allowing us to continue working to improve lives. We are grateful to our volunteer committee that has remained dedicated to creating another can’t-miss event while prioritizing safety for all.”
This year’s Fire & Ice co-chairs are Marissa Brostrom, owner of Graif Clothing, and Rachael Moldan, clinical director at RiverRidge Chiropractic.
For more information on this year’s Fire & Ice raffle prize, a 2021 Honey Hole from Ice Castle Fish Houses, please visit MankatoUnitedWay.org/raffle.