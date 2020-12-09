COVID-19 has taken away one of the most beloved Christmas traditions — the annual visit with Santa Claus. But the men and women of the St. Peter Fire Department have your family covered.
Gather your little ones and head outside to see Santa, escorted by the St. Peter Fire Department, Saturday, Dec. 12 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. Santa and his Firefighter helpers will cover the city's residential areas bringing good will and holiday cheer to all.
As with any visit from Santa, he can't be everywhere at once, so two different sets of firetrucks will escort him through the north and south ends of the community. Santa is big on giving and hopes you will join him by making a food or cash donation to the local food shelf during his visit.
See more at the city of St. Peter Facebook page.