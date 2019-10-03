St. Peter Public Schools is looking for district parents and community members to become a part of its World’s Best Workforce (WBWF)/Staff Development District Advisory Committee.
The WBWF/Staff Development District Advisory Committee plays a key role in guiding and providing input on the World’s Best Workforce Plan and the Staff Development Plan. The committee meets on a bi-annual basis to:
Review plans for each WBWF goal area; provide input on strategies for meeting each goal area; review progress in meeting the goals tied to each component; receive input from site teams relative to the plan; provide input on the district’s Staff Development Plan.
Those interested in being a part of this Advisory Committee should email aengeldinger@stpeterschools.org by Oct. 30.