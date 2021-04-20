A mock crash event will take place on Thursday, April 22, starting around 11 a.m. with several area law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel participating in the event, which will be filmed and shown to St. Peter High School students before graduation in late May.
St. Peter School Resource Officer (SRO) Jon Hughes is helping to organize the event, which was last held in 2016. The event will be staged in the SPHS west parking lot, near the tennis courts.
Participating agencies include: St. Peter Police, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, River’s Edge Ambulance staffed by Allina, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Health Systems Aircare, St. Peter Funeral Home, South Central EMS, Von Essen’s Towing and the Kelly Phillips Foundation.
“We want to get the word out to residents here in St. Peter to let them know this is happening, so they don’t get too worried when they hear the sirens and sounds that will be associated with the mock crash event on Thursday,” Hughes said. “We try to hold the mock crash event once every four years or so, in order to give all of the students (here at SPHS) a chance to experience it because of the pandemic, we weren’t able to host it last year and this year’s event will not be a live event. Instead we will be video recording the entire event and eventually edit into a program to be shown to the kids.”
As part of the event, Dan Phillips will be providing an impact speech which will also be filmed. Phillips’ daughter Kelly died in September 2007 in a distracted driver accident which also claimed the life of one of his daughter’s best friends. The Phillips family created a foundation in their daughter’s memory to speak to parents and teens about the importance of safe driving habits and eliminating driver distractions. More information on that foundation can be found at kellyphillipsfoundation.org.
SRO Hughes and Winsell recently rewarded SPHS student drivers who were properly wearing their seat belts as they were exiting the west parking lot after school. Hughes presented those drivers who were properly belted in with a card for a free donut at Dunkin Donuts of St. Peter.
“It’s a good way to remind students to belt up and reward them for being safe drivers,” Hughes said. “Thanks to Dunkin Donuts for their generosity in providing the cards. The kids who received them were very thankful and excited to get a free donut.”