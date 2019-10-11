A farmers market, juried artisan sale, bake sale and lefse sale with free samples are the main attractions of the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual Holiday Fare on Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Treaty Site History Center.
The juried artisan sale features hand-crafted jewelry, prints, fiber art, pottery, glass work, and more by more than 20 regional artisans, many of them new to the event. The farmers market, curated by St. Peter Food Co-Op Produce Manager Stephanie Thull, features canned goods, breads, maple syrup, honey, fall produce and other items for sale by local producers including Lucky's Hot Sauce, Hope Butter, and East Henderson Farm.
The Treaty Site History Center is located at 1851 N Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Admission is free. Parking for volunteers and artisans will be available at Anytime Fitness directly across from the Treaty Site, with courtesy city of St. Peter Transit shuttles running before and after the event.
All proceeds and donations benefit the Arts Center of Saint Peter, a nonprofit organization hosting year-round gallery exhibitions, live music, literary events and art classes for youth and adults since 1979.