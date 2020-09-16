The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers Association, alongside Nicollet County Pork Producers, Nicollet County Dairy Association and Nicollet County Farm Bureau, worked together to serve a meal Sept. 11 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
“The opportunity to work together during these times was awesome,” says Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Board Chair Brett Annexstad. “I think as local associations, it is important to support each other, especially with county fairs being cancelled this year and no profits being made.”
Each association brought food to the table for the meal. The meal included pork chop sandwiches or rib sandwiches, sweet corn, chips, milk and an ice cream treat.
“Truly we needed each association to make the meal come together,” Annexstad says. “It was a great way to highlight all the county associations, and we served around 750 meals. In addition, having Indomitus there, the first true 6×6 super duty, helped gain traction for Minnesota soybean farmers and the biodiesel industry.”
The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.