The Mankato Downtown Kiwanis Club will host the eighth annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights Nov. 29 to Dec. 31 in Mankato’s Sibley Park.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is presented by the Mankato Area Foundation and CHS. The event is free and open to the public. However, cash donations will be collected to support the event and its nonprofit volunteers, as well as non-perishable items for the 19 area food shelves that will be participating during the event. Guests can drive or walk through the lights display, and warming houses and concessions will be available each evening.
The event will kick-off on Friday, November 29 at 6 p.m. with a Parade along Mound Ave., presented by Girl Scouts Mankato Area Service Unit. Inside Sibley Park, Santa will wrap up the parade and flip the switch to turn on the lighted displays and trees for a spectacular finish! Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 5 – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 5-10 p.m. (For safety reasons, the park will open to driving traffic at 8 p.m. on opening night).
This year's event has several new additions, including a 60-foot colorful center tree that sparkles every 15 minutes as 2,100 white strobe lights flash in the night sky. Guests can also watch live ice carving Dec. 20-21 as a festive Holiday Train is created by skillful ice sculptors and join your family and friends in the Giving Barn to have your picture taken with festive holiday face cutout scenes.
More information and a nightly calendar of events can be found at www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.