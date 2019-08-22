"Music Is Timeless" is the theme for the ninth annual St. Peter Senior Expo held 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. Peter Community Center, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Vendor Booths from 2-4 p.m., musical entertainment — The Rough and Tumble Band — from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Senior Center and Keynote speaker, Kristin Ziemke, certified music therapist at Avenues Music Therapy, from 4-5 p.m. in the Senior Center.
If you are a 55+ crafter and have items to sell, the Senior Expo is trying something new this year by hosting a craft fair. Participation is free. Space is limited; contact Gabriela at 934-0667.
Other offerings include flu shots, health screenings, refreshments, unused medication drop-off, hearing tests, and used hearing aids and glasses collection.