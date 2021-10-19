P.A.W.S. walk participants have most likely wondered why they have heard nothing about this year’s fundraising event.
After the 20th annual walk last year, the Police Department has decided to change things up. While there will be an online costume contest, the new fundraiser for P.A.W.S. will be a spring P.A.W.S. Carnival at the Thompson Dog Park. The event will take place in April or May and will feature fun for the whole family and your pets with pet related vendors, demonstrations, live music, food, and even a walk to honor the P.A.W.S. Walk tradition.
The P.A.W.S. Walk was a fall tradition that often was scheduled around any number of other equally fun fall traditions. Moving the event to a new location and a new time of year will hopefully attract even more families and raise even more money to help lost, abandoned and injured animals.
One of the best parts about the twenty years of P.A.W.S. walks is seeing the amazing Halloween costumes for pets and people alike, and so organizers will be having an online costume contest. Submit a photo of your pet in costume by email to janett@saintpetermn.gov and make sure to include your pet's name. All photos will be posted on the P.A.W.S. Facebook page with the winner announced online at noon Oct. 29. The winner will also receive a prize.
Donations for P.A.W.S. are welcome any time of the year and can be dropped off at the Police Department (207 S. Front St.). Thanks for your past participation in the P.A.W.S. Walk and we’ll see you in the spring.