Good Samaritan Society Home Care in St. Peter recently presented another in-town organization, Children's Weekend Food Program, with a $2,500 grant.
The CWFP in St. Peter works in the best interest of St. Peter students. CWFP organization continues to make it easier for food insecure students to meet their nutritional needs on the weekends. The organization delivers approximately 150–200 meals to school age students each week.
"We are a nonprofit, as a committee, under the St. Peter Area Food Shelf," said CWFP Director Jane Frank. "We have our own budget and operate as a separate entity. With the uncertain times of COVID-19, more donations are needed as many more people are depending on the Food Shelf to feed their families."
Good Samaritan Society Home Care in St. Peter is also a nonprofit.
"We are always finding a way to give back to the community as much as we are able," said Community Liaison Donna Nelson. "I applied for a 'social accountability grant' through Good Samaritan Society National Campus on behalf of the Children’s Weekend Food Program. I was selected to receive a $2,500 grant to present to the CWFP. I hope this money will help to feed children in need in our community."