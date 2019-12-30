St. Peter (56082)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.