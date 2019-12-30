In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will once again be offering radon test kits at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis to homeowners beginning Jan. 2 during “Radon Action Month.”
Short term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front Street in St. Peter. If you are interested, Brown-Nicollet staff suggests that you call the office at 507-934-7089 before coming in to be sure that kits are still available.
The testing for radon in your home is important, because radon is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the U.S.
Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable, by testing homes and fixing radon problems. About 2 in 5 Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon gas and state health officials say every home should be tested. To get an accurate picture of radon in Minnesota, visit the radon data portal on the MDH web site at: data.web.health.state.mn.us/web/mndata/radon.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It can enter into all kinds of homes through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test.
Testing is easy, inexpensive and the short term test only takes three to seven days. The best time to test is during the heating season, but testing can be done year-round. Test kits are available at some city and county health departments, many hardware stores, or directly from radon testing laboratories. A list of participating health agencies and test kit vendors can be found on the MDH web site at: www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/air/radon/rncontacts.html.
Tests should be done in the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied. If your home’s level is at or above 4 pi C/L, you should consider verification testing and having a radon mitigation system installed. Anyone interested in mitigating his or her home for radon should consult MDH’s list of radon mitigation professionals at: www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/air/radon/mitigation.html.
Minnesota law requires disclosure and information be provided to buyers about radon during Minnesota home sales. The law requires sellers to inform buyers whether their home has been tested for radon and if so, what the levels are and whether the home has been mitigated for radon. In addition, sellers must provide a warning statement and a 2-page publication to the buyer.
Radon tests can be incorporated into a home inspection. The law does not require radon testing or mitigation.
For more information on radon, visit www.health.state.mn.us/radon or call Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health at 507-934-7089, or the Minnesota Department of Health Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601. To see how radon has affected the lives of cancer patients and their families visit www.CanSar.org.