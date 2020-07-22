The St. Peter Community Center gym is now open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
But there are rules that must be followed as the pandemic continues:
• A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the gym at any one time.
• Open gym participants must sign in before entering the gym and sign out when done.
• All participants must enter/exit the gym through the north door (next to the Recreation and Leisure Services Department).
• Participants must bring their own balls. No equipment will be checked out.
• No children under the age of 12 will be admitted without an adult 18 or older.
• Gym use is for athletic activity only; no loitering.
• Participants must practice social distancing as much as possible.
• Propping doors open or allowing anyone to enter other entrances and exits is not allowed.
• Participants must practice good hygiene, wash hands, cover cough, and stay home if sick.
If you have more questions on rules for proper use of the gym during open gym times, please call the Recreation Office at 507-934-0667.