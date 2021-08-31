The University of Minnesota Extension-Nicollet and Sibley County Extension will be holding a Nutrient Management Strategies Field Day on Friday, Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. Extension Manure Specialist Melissa Wilson will provide insight on sidedressing manure and Soil Science Researcher Jeff Vetsch will touch on manure research and more. Site host Dave Pfarr will also present information on manure economics and have a discussion on the industry in the area.
The field day will start at 10 a.m. at Pfarr’s field where Melissa Wilson is conducting a study on sidedressing swine manure into corn. Sidedressing swine manure into corn could open up the window of opportunity to apply manure in Minnesota.
Attendees will have the opportunity to look at the trial going on at this field and will be able to see the growth effects of manure versus commercial fertilizers. Event topics include using livestock manures, sidedressing, manure economics, manure additives, application methodology and more. The event will conclude at 12pm (noon) with a free lunch to follow.
For details and to register, contact your Extension office Nicollet County 507-934-7828 or Sibley County 507-237-4100 or email Emma Severns at sever575@umn.edu. This is a free event and pre-registration is highly encouraged so we can account for lunches.