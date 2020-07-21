St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department has received a $750 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used for the city’s first ever Active Aging Week.
Active Aging Week was initiated by the International Council of Active Aging to celebrate aging and to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on a national scale. Activities will consist of a fun run, field day, pickleball clinic, craft day and a mini Senior Expo.
Active Aging Week activities will take place Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9. All programs are free of cost but may require registration. For all inside programming, we request patrons follow guidelines by the CDC of social distancing and mask wearing.