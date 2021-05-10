Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Blood donation opportunities
St. Peter: 1-7 p.m. May 18 at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.
St. Peter: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25 at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.
Le Sueur: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 26 at the Le Sueur Community Center, 821 E. Ferry St.
Elysian: Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 Park Ave. NE.