Even with toilet paper hard to find these days, city staff ask residents to avoid flushing wipes.
Despite often being labeled “flushable,” disposable wipes that are flushed down toilets don’t break down in the sewer system. These wipes are often used in private homes, medical facilities and nursing homes. Flushed wipes cause expensive problems for the city, which has to clean them out of screens and pumps, and remove wipe-based clogs. And as with most expensive problems, the cost is then passed on to customers.
Many homeowners have experienced plumbing problems because of wipes, so you may have expensive maintenance issues at home if you flush them. Wipes may be labeled "flushable," but they don't degrade in the system. Flushing them is like flushing a handkerchief or other item made of cloth as shown in this video created by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQEAiTUzIOc.
Our sewer systems and treatment plants were not designed to handle wipes. They gum up the system, clog pipes and pumps, and cost taxpayers and residents lots of money in additional maintenance costs. So if you must use wipes, please put them in the trash, not the toilet.
If you have questions about this topic, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 934- 0670 for more information.