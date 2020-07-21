Returning for the ninth year, Partners for Affordable Housing (PAH) plans to host its annual Pedal Past Poverty event on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
This exciting and unique stationary bike race has been a key element for PAH to raise funds to help fight homelessness in the Greater Mankato Area. PAH’s event planning committee plans to stay abreast of best practices, CDC advice and local ordinances in order to keep the event safe and fun.
“Due to all we’ve learned about COVID-19, we will be making many modifications for next year’s event,” announced Jen Theneman, PAH's Executive Director. “We are looking at staggered heats, careful spacing of the bicycles, and the option to compete and participate remotely, while still bringing the excitement and energy that our riders expect."
This event, which began in 2012, has become popular in the community and is not just for biking enthusiasts. Riders from ages 10-99 jump on a bike and pedal for a cause. Prizes are awarded to fastest riders, to individual riders and teams with the most spirit and who raise the most funds.
Those interested in supporting this event while promoting their business to over 400 participants are encouraged to visit the website: partnersforhousing.org/pedal or to contact PAH’s main office at 507-387-2115 ext. 4.
“Although, this year’s challenges and opportunities look different for each family, business and organization, we agree that we all must stand together to support the needy and vulnerable within our own areas of reach and influence,” explained Coralyn Musser, Director of Outreach & Engagement at MEI.
“Partners for Affordable Housing and their programming are vital to serving our community’s homeless population and helping families move towards stable, permanent housing,” Musser continued.
Team formation and registration for the event will begin November 1, 2020. To keep informed, visit facebook.com/partnersforaffordablehousing or partnersforhousing.org.