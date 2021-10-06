Fall Fest will take place at the Gustavus Adolphus College Linnaeus Arboretum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
This year’s Fall Fest will be highlighted by: hay rides, scavenger hunts, pumpkin decorating, face painting, master gardeners on site to answer questions, pottery-making with Nina Preheim (on site pottery-making demonstration; merchandise available for purchase), and Cozy Acres alpacas.
It will also feature special events: chimney swift tower presentation and blessing at 10:30 a.m.; guided arboretum tours on the hour beginning at 11 a.m.; live music at 1 p.m.; Designs By Staci — hand felted Scandinavian slippers class from 1-4 p.m. (contact kerlands@gustavus.edu to register or call 507-933-6514 for questions).
This annual event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. For more information, email arboretum@gustavus.edu or call 507-933-6181.