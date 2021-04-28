MarketFest will return in downtown St. Peter on Saturdays, starting May 1 and running through Oct. 30. The market will run each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's hosted by Experience St. Peter.
"We hope to offer the community a fun and safe open-air shopping experience," organizers said. "Our streets will be lined with shopping, food, refreshments and entertainment. Additional vendors will be coming to town for your bonus experience in St. Peter.
"As business owners, we know the strength and success of our businesses are directly related to the strength and success of our community. A portion of the proceeds from St. Peter MarketFest will go to the FOCP Feed Our Children Program, Backpack food program. whose success depends entirely on donations and volunteerism."
For high exposure vendor space, contact MarketFestSt.Peter@gmail.com or 507-931-0008.