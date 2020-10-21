This photo from October 1900 shows William Jennings Bryan speaking in St. Peter. Bryan was the Democratic party's unsuccessful presidential candidate in 1896, 1900 and 1908. He was famous for his oratorical skills and did not disappoint those who attended his St. Peter appearance. The stage he spoke from faced east and was located on Park Row, at its intersection with Minnesota Avenue, along with the south side of the Nicollet Hotel. (Photo and caption courtesy of the Nicollet County Historical Society)