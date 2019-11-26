The unpublished poetry of the late Kathryn A. Cullen, of St. Peter, will be celebrated at “Don’t Be An Emily Dickinson or Kathryn A. Cullen,” an original literary and live music event on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“Our mother left this earthly plane too soon (December 28, 2018, at age 71). She left behind piles of poetry and short stories. We always told her, `don’t be like Emily Dickinson! Get your beautiful words out into the world before you die!,” said Cullen’s five children in a statement on social media. “We’re in the process of gathering her work with the goal of securing an editor and publisher.”
Cullen’s children, together with Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty, created the Kathryn A. Cullen Gas & Grocery Scholarship to support selected students with literary pursuits similar to those of Cullen, who at age 43 earned an MFA in creative writing from Minnesota State University, Mankato. The inaugural recipient, Holly Dodge, will read her work at the Dec. 5 event.