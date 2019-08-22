To support organizations that share its mission, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $25,700 in grants to deserving organizations during quarter three.
Receiving grants for quarter three are:
• Nicollet Alliance for Prevention Against Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs ($500)
• Connecting Kids – Youth sports and arts scholarships ($4,000)
• Southern Minnesota Independent Living Enterprises – SMILES Pedestrian Safety Chalkfest ($2,000)
• One Bright Star – Children’s Memorial Service ($2,500)
• South Central Minnesota Pride Youth Division ($1,000)
• Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Schools – Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports ($1,500)
• Feeding Our Communities Partners ($2,500)
• Options for Women Mankato – Foundations of Fatherhood ($1,700)
• Blue Earth County Human Services – RealCare Baby Curriculum ($1,000)
• House of Hope – Shared Solution Addiction Summit ($1,000)
• Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota – Foster Care Mentorship ($2,500)
• Deva Nation – NicBluCares, online database of community resources ($5,000)
• St. Peter Area Food Shelf – Fresh Produce Distribution ($500)
Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered through an application process. More information and applications can be found at www.mankatoclinic.com/Mankato-clinic-foundation. The next grant application deadline is September 1 and December 1, 2019.