MarketFest has been a success for downtown business owners in St. Peter this summer and fall, and the last edition takes place Saturday, Oct. 24. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During MarketFest, Minnesota Avenue and other nearby businesses invited vendors with shopping, food, refreshments and entertainment to line the sidewalks. Downtown business owners have organized the event, with assistance from the city of St. Peter and the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce.
A portion of the proceeds from St. Peter MarketFest go to the St. Peter American Legion, which depends entirely on active membership, participation, donations and volunteerism.
After this final edition in 2020, MarketFest is expected to return by spring/summer 2021.