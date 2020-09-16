Minnesota has a statewide Night to Unite celebration on the first Tuesday in August; but due to COVID-19, it has been switched to Oct. 6.
If you are interested in being a block party captain, contact Officer Jon Hughes at the Police Department. Have a BBQ, pizza party or whatever your neighbors would enjoy. First responder personnel will make rounds to each registered party.
Night to Unite helps strengthen neighborhood and community partnerships particularly among residents and their local law enforcement.
Registration began Monday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. The program is limited to 12 neighborhood parties and only six spots remain.
Those who sign up to be party captains will receive a gift card to help with party supplies, courtesy of River's Edge Hospital.
Info from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.