The St. Peter League of Women Voters announced its local 2020 candidate forums. The League will host two local candidate forums.
Due to Minnesota Department of Health recommendations because of COVID-19, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners election forum for districts 1, 3 and 5 will be videotaped without an audience on Sept. 22 and aired soon after on SPPA TV, KTV and NUCAT.
The Minnesota Senate District 19 and Minnesota House District 19A forum will be recorded virtually without an audience on Oct. 1 and aired shortly afterward on SPPA TV and KTV.
Watch TV schedules for these forums or look for them on YouTube, social media and the St. Peter LWV Facebook page.
The League encourages the public to email questions for the candidates to lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org before the forums by stating the forum for which they are intended in the subject line.
New to Minnesota this year is the League of Women Voters United States supported website vote411.org. By keying in this address, voters can access voting information about races on their local ballot. LWV St. Peter will post questions for our local candidates on that site and ask them to respond.
The LWV is a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.