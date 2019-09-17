Noted health care experts Rose Roach, Ron Jankowski, and state Sen. John Marty will be in Mankato on Sept. 23 to headline a discussion on Medicare For All: What it is, How it would work; and What it means for you.
This free event, part of Senate District 19 DFL’s Speaker Series, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 302 Warren Street in Mankato and is open to the public.
The first 90 minutes will feature presentations from the speakers; the remaining hour will be dedicated to questions and answers.
Rose Roach is Executive Director of the Minnesota Nurses Association and a member of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Task Force on Lowering Pharmaceutical Drug Prices; Ron Jankowski is a family practice physician and a Professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine; and State Senator John Marty is chief author of S.F. 1125, the Minnesota Health Plan.