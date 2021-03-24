Connecting Nicollet County is now accepting applicants for the 2021-22 class. Chosen participants will complete nine, one-day seminars, held throughout Nicollet County that include tours of area businesses, organizations, and community sites, while receiving formal leadership training.
“Connecting Nicollet County has strengthened my awareness of area businesses and created a network of people that I can rely on to help make an impact on the greater Nicollet County area,” said Board President Joel Heitner.
Class number is limited to 25, and applications are screened through a selection process. The board has recognized the unique situation that COVID-19 has presented for many individuals and area businesses and is keeping tuition set at the same it has been in years past at $450. Applications are due by June 15, and participants are notified in July of their status.
“We had to cancel 2020-21, due to COVID-19, but we are excited to welcome back a new group of community members. We are working to ensure this new cohort group can meet safely this fall,” says Heitner.
Connecting Nicollet County is a nonprofit leadership program focusing on community understanding and connection, building leadership skills, and creating awareness of resources available for emerging leaders within the greater Nicollet County area. Participants must either live or work in Nicollet County. Those looking to strengthen their knowledge of the county, build their network and advance their leadership skills are encouraged to apply.
For additional details about the program and to complete an online application, visit connectingnicolletcounty.com. Paper applications are also available by emailing cncpcoordinator@gmail.com.
The program is offered through a collaborative partnership between Connecting Nicollet County and University of Minnesota Extension.