Alumni from St. Peter Public Schools are coming home in time for the Fourth of July in a two-day celebration.
The All-School Reunion kicks off with tours of St. Peter Public Schools on the morning of Saturday, July 2 from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration is at the Middle School with tours starting at 8:30 a.m. Alumni can enjoy free coffee and pastries and meet other classmates.
At 10 a.m., St. Peter Public Schools is inducting select alumni into the Hall of Fame at St. Peter High School. Come for brunch and to honor alumni who have attained exceptional personal or professional achievements in their careers, community, nation or world. Due to COVID-19, Hall of Fame nominees from 2020 and 2022 will be celebrated.
The reunion itself begins at 4 p.m and ends at 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the First National Bank at the corner of Nassau and Third streets. The Lions Club is serving beverages alongside catering by several food vendors. Mr. Shoe with the five-piece band, Rock of Ages and a DJ by Kern Brothers will provide live musical entertainment.
On the morning of July 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the American Legion will be serving omelets for breakfast for $10, and kids can enjoy all you can eat pancakes.
At 7 p.m., the Red Men Club is hosting an all school reunion dance.
Alumni are also welcome to join in St. Peter's Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. July 4. Following the parade, alumni will come together for a picnic in the park at noon.
Over 2,000 St. Peter Public Schools alumni have expressed interest in attending the reunion.