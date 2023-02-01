GreenSeam and Minnesota State University of Mankato, along with partners and collaborators, are seeking a glimpse of how businesses, organizations, and leaders view the opportunities and challenges facing agriculture in Minnesota in 2023 and beyond.
The organizers have developed the State of Ag survey to study ways to better understand, serve, and support the workforce, businesses, organizations, and the communities we call home.
“The State of Ag survey is a valuable tool for gaining insight into the current state of agriculture in Minnesota. By asking stakeholders about their status and insights, the survey provides a comprehensive understanding of the industry and any challenges it may be facing. As an expert professor, I was involved in the collaboration between the Minnesota State University of Mankato, GreenSeam and the Southern Minnesota Center of Excellence in creating and preparing the survey for the public. This collaboration ensured that the survey was thorough and accurate, and that the information collected would be useful for making informed decisions about the future of Minnesota’s agriculture and food industry. Overall, the State of Ag survey is an important tool for understanding the current state of the industry and identifying areas for improvement.” Dr. Maria Kalyvaki, Ph.D., M.B.A., M.Ed. Assistant Professor Department of Marketing and International Business at MNSU.
Who should complete the State of Ag survey? If you, your business, or organization is directly or indirectly working in or near the ag, food, or natural resource industry, you’re invited to participate. Still unsure, but you have an interest in sharing your thoughts on agriculture, food, and natural resources in our region? You are invited to participate.
Take the survey before Feb. 17 at greenseam.org/stateofag.
