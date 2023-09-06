Rock Bend 2022

A crowd gathered around the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion in St. Peter to see David Bromberg play at Rock Bend Folk Festival 2022. The 2023 iteration takes place Sept. 9 and 10. (File photo/southernminn.com) 

The Rock Bend Folk Festival returns for its 32nd addition at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter Sept. 9 and 10.

  

