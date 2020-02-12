As strong winds are expected to continue into this evening and overnight in south central Minnesota, motorists are reminded to take extra precautions, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Strong winds will create snow drifts, reduced visibility and continued icy conditions through the evening and overnight.
Snowplow drivers in the Mankato and Windom areas have been out pushing back drifts and attending to icy patches since early this morning. Some of these drifts return shortly after the trucks make a pass. Plow drivers will work into the early evening and then report back to work early in the morning.
Motorist that must travel should continue to use slower speeds, keep their headlights on and watch for snowplows, giving them at least 10 car lengths distance. Check MnDOT’s tips: www.dot.state.mn.us/workzone/winter.html.
If you are driving, be sure to check car batteries, fuel levels and MnDOT road conditions at www.511mn.org before traveling.
For additional tips on additional items to put in your winter survival kit, go to dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/educational-materials/Documents/Winter-Survival-Brochure.pdf. Current weather conditions and warnings can also be monitored at www.weather.gov.