A fire broke out at a St. Peter business early Sunday, causing significant and seemingly total damage.
The Kingpins bowling alley, located at 1671 S 3rd St. on the south side of St. Peter, was heavily damaged by the fire; images indicated it was burnt to the ground. The fire was burning during the 7 a.m. hour Sunday, according to witnesses. Many St. Peter residents took to Facebook to express their condolences.
"So sad to hear that Kingpins in St. Peter has been destroyed by fire just a few minutes ago," said Rep. Jeff Brand, a St. Peter resident, on Facebook.
He added "Thank you to the St. Peter and Kasota fire departments, State Patrol, St. Peter Police Department, and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office for keeping everyone safe and protecting the surrounding properties."
There has not yet been any reports of injuries. The specific damage to the building and/or adjacent properties is still to be determined, though the Kingpins building appears to be a total loss.
This story will be updated, as more details become available.