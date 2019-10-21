The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in southern Minnesota Monday, extending to Tuesday morning. A wind advisory then remains in effect throughout Tuesday.
The NWS said that the high wind warning predicts northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the wind advisory, west winds are expected from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The warning and advisory extends to counties throughout the region with varying impact.
The Weather Service expects the damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are also expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.