Several roads in the area are completely covered in snow, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation Wednesday night.
Area roads, including Hwy. 169 from Mankato to Le Sueur, Hwy. 22 from Mankato to St. Peter, and Hwy. 99 from St. Peter to Le Center, have been marked as hazardous, with blowing snow impacting drivers. Snow is expected to continue falling through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
MnDOT District 7 noted early Tuesday evening that "There is a strong potential for a 'no travel advisory' in our area. Heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts and dark will make travel difficult at best."
Several spin outs and vehicles in ditches had been reported by Wednesday night. Check www.511mn.org for updates on road conditions.