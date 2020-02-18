Several roads in the area are completely covered in slush and snow, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation Tuesday.
Area roads, including Hwy. 169 from Mankato to Le Sueur, Hwy. 22 from Mankato to St. Peter, and Hwy. 99 from St. Peter to Le Center, have been marked as hazardous, with blowing snow impacting drivers. Road conditions are expected to remain poor into the night.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported 168 crashes between 4-9:30 p.m. statewide on Monday — 18 injury crashes and one serious injury. MnDOT, meanwhile, reported the roads were still in difficult driving condition Tuesday.
"All the pretty snow compacted down and iced up on the roads. Plows out struggle to break through — just enough breeze to keep it blowing over. Reduce your speeds and give our plows room and time," a MnDOT District 7 representative said on Twitter.
Several spin outs and vehicles in ditches were reported across the region by Monday evening. Check www.511mn.org for updates on road conditions.