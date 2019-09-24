A tornado watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for several local counties, lasting until midnight.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for much of southern Minnesota, including Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Brown and Scott counties.
The NWS also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region.
"There is an enhanced risk of severe weather across south-central and southeastern Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin. Large hail, tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts are all possible with these storms (Tuesday) afternoon, and early evening."