With heavy snowfall impacting the area, local cities will utilize different policies to help with snow removal. The following are outlines of the policies for individual communities when snowfall occurs.
Le Center
City crews remove snow from approximately 50 miles of street within the city. The city of Le Center routinely removes snow from all paved city streets within the city limits. Snow removal is primarily the responsibility of the Street, Park and Facilities Sections in the Public Works Maintenance Division.
No motor vehicle or recreational vehicle or trailer of any kind shall be parked on any public street of any residential or business district following a 1-inch or more snow fall accumulation and the continuation thereafter until such time the streets of the city of Le Center have been plowed open from curb to curb. Any motor or recreational vehicle or trailer shall be cited by the city of Le Center Police Department and/or towed at the expense of the owner of any motor or recreational vehicle or trailer found to be in violation of this ordinance.
Le Sueur
The Streets & Parks Manager will decide when to begin snow or ice control operations. The criteria for that decision are: snow accumulation of 2 inches or more; drifting of snow that causes problems for travel; icy conditions which seriously affect travel; time of snowfall in relationship to heavy use of streets.
Snow and ice control operations are expensive and involve the use of limited personnel and equipment. Consequently full snow plowing operations will not generally be conducted for snowfall of less than 2 inches.
A Snow Emergency may be declared when at least 2 inches of snow has been received in a 24-hour period. Snow emergencies are declared to allow snow plow crews to clear roadways for movement of fire, health, police and emergency traffic, as well as to ensure the safety of the community. Additionally, the snow emergency restricts parking in city-owned lots in the downtown area so that the snow can be removed from those parking lots. The start time for the Snow Emergency will be declared in the announcement and the emergency remains in effect for 72 hours or until all streets have been plowed curb to curb.
There is no parking on city streets until the snow has been plowed from curb to curb, even if the precipitation has stopped. Parking is only allowed in City designated parking areas. Vehicles parked in violation of snow emergency rules will be towed and are subject to fees outlined in the city of Le Sueur Governmental Fee Schedule.
St. Peter
With any snowfall, especially the heavy snows predicted this weekend, residents are asked to move all vehicles from city streets, so snow removal can be completed more efficiently. Voluntary cooperation in this effort helps eliminate the need to call a snow emergency which usually results in a lot of ticketed and towed vehicles and big expenditures for those who left their vehicles on the street.
If a snow emergency is called, it will always be before 5 p.m. and take effect at midnight after the declaration. The declaration will be in effect for at least 48 hours. For more details about the rules, check out this website, www.saintpetermn.gov/city-snow-emergency-rules.