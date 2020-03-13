A running list of cancellations in the community, stemming from concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Local schools are staying in session, for the time being, but each district is taking specific measures to prevent any possible spread.
• Announced on March 13, all remaining MSHSL winter activities are cancelled. All spring activity competitions are suspended until at least April 6, though teams and groups can still practice.
• Announced March 13, a MnDOT open house to get public feedback on design concepts for the Hwy. 169/22 and 169/99 intersections has been canceled. MnDOT is exploring alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation and/or relocating events, and will provide additional updates as they become available.
• Announced March 13, St. Peter Rotary meetings are canceled through the end of March.
• Announced March 13, the annual Arts Center of Saint Peter Souper Bowl is postponed until July.
• Announced March 13, all Minnesota Extension classes are postponed until at least March 31.