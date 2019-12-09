The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for much of early Tuesday and a hazardous weather outlook for the days following.
The wind chill advisory starts at 3 a.m. Tuesday, running until noon. Very cold wind chill values are expected overnight through Tuesday morning, the NWS reported. Temperatures will drop to between 5 and 10 degrees below zero for much of central and southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 8 to 15 mph, wind chill values will drop to between 25 and 30 degrees below zero for locations along and west of a line from Mora to Saint Michael to Glencoe to Nicollet. Wind chill values are expected to rise above 25 degrees below zero by noon Tuesday.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
A hazardous weather outlook, meanwhile, extends across the region, including sporadic snowfall and strong northwest winds producing blowing snow. The remainder of the week could see potentially dangerously cold air settling into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday.
More snow is also forecasted for Thursday.